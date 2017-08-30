Two 21-year old men who died in a weekend car crash in Australia have been identified as being from Comox.

Scott Goebel and Jesse Munro were recent graduates of Highland Secondary, and were in the country on work visas, believed to be working at a winery.

Victoria Police in Australia reported that the vehicle was travelling just before 12:30 AM on Sunday when it left the road, rolled and landed in trees.

In addition to the Comox pair, a German driver was killed, one passenger was airlifted to hospital in critical condition and the other rider was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.