GP Vanier students will be starting school one day later than all other schools in the Comox Valley school district.

School District 71 reps say due to the extensive construction being done at Vanier, they want to ensure that the building is fully ready to accept students.

Classes will begin on Wednesday, September 6th. SD 71 is reminding that all other schools in the District open the new year next Tuesday, September 5th.

For further details about the upcoming school year, visit School District 71’s website at www.sd71.bc.ca.