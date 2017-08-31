Mounties are going to be out this long weekend, making sure everyone is getting home safely.

RCMP Constable Rob Gardner says it’s important to note that roads will be busy, with plenty of people out and about.

“Give yourself lots of room, make sure that you’re paying attention to all the surroundings around you – cyclists, kids, adults walking. We’ll be out looking for impaired driving. We’ll be looking for excessive speed, we’ll be looking for everything,” he says.

“Make sure everyone’s safe [and] have a really good last long weekend before school and before everyone gets back at work for the Fall and Winter.”

Gardner says the streets will be full, so patience is one of the major keys to getting home safe.