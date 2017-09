Courtenay crews responded to an interesting call Wednesday evening. Shortly after 7 PM, the fire department responded to a vehicle on fire.

The incident occurred near the CIBC branch in the Crown Isle Shopping Centre in Courtenay.

A Ford Aerostar van was severely damaged, and crews were afraid the blaze could have spread to the bank but fortunately, it did not. No injuries were reported and the driver of the van left the scene in good health.