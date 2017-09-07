Long-time General Manager Peter Gibson says this ski season will be his last (Mt. Washington)

The long-time General Manager of Mount Washington has announced that he will be retiring.

Peter Gibson has announced that he will be stepping down next spring after 41 years with the Mountain.

Resort spokesperson Sheila Rivers says his impact will last forever on the alpine resort.

“Peter has been here for 41 years and not only has he been here for 41 years, he’s basically had every job on the Mountain for 41 years so he’s brought in a lot of experience. Not only for Mount Washington, but he’s worked at resorts as close as Grouse and Whistler and as far away as at resorts in Tasmania.”

Gibson started working at the Mountain in 1977, two years before the resort officially opened in 1979.