The Minister of Finance has presented a provincial budget update, the first from the NDP government since it took over from the Liberals.

In it, the Province will fund capital investments of $15 million over three years to upgrade wildfire infrastructure.

With regards to the Fentanyl emergency, the Province is making a $290-million investment toward the health ministry and establishing the new Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions.

$32-million will also be available to help law enforcement and coroners respond to the emergency.

In an effort to make housing more affordable, the Province will be spending $208-million over the next four years to support the construction of more than 1,700 new units of affordable rental housing in communities across the province.

Medical Services Plan premiums will be reduced by 50%, starting January 1st 2018.

Beginning next week, the Province will increase the income on people on income assistance and on disability assistance by $100 per month.

The NDP government will be providing $20-million in new child care investments. And the province is confirming funding of $681-million over three years to invest in children through smaller classes, more resources and the supports they need to succeed, including the hiring of approximately 3,500 teachers.