It was a record breaking month for the Comox Valley Airport.

In August the airport saw 43,072 travellers. Its previous record was just over 42,000 which was set in August of 2016.

Fred Bigelow, the airport’s CEO, says it’s been a great summer for tourism in the area and he’s happy people are choosing YQQ. He added he doesn’t know of a similar sized community in Canada that has the same level of air service.