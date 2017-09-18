If you like Harry Potter, here’s your chance to play some Quidditch.

The 2nd annual Vancouver Island Quidditch Tournament is happening next month.

Quidditch is the magical sport that is featured in the Harry Potter book and film series.

It’s been adapted for play by those who can’t actually fly on brooms.

The Comox Valley Chimeras, who’ll be playing in the tourney, are looking for more players.

Find the Chimeras’ team page on Facebook (facebook.com/CVChimeras/) for more details, including information on their open practices.

The tournament is happening in Nanaimo on October 2nd.