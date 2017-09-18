The Comox Valley Farm Cycle Tour returns at the end of September.

The 7th annual event brings together the worlds of cycling and agriculture.

The event is being put on on September 24th and is a partnership between the Comox Valley Cycling Coalition and Comox Valley Economic Development & Tourism, the local Farmers Market and area farms.

Over the years, the event has grown to not only include farms, but also craft wineries, breweries and much more.

Lara Greasley with Comox Valley Economic Development and Tourism says participants can hop on their bikes and tour to different venues for local farm tours, food tastings and more.

“We have such a strong farming and agricultural community here [in the Valley], it just made logical sense to [celebrate] the agricultural diversity of the Comox Valley and the strength around that, as well as use it as a way to attract visitors during the shoulder season.”

More details can be found at cvfarmcycletour.com.