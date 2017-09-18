Effective at noon today, the BC Wildfire Service has rescinded the campfire prohibition in the Coastal Fire Centre’s jurisdiction.

Fire Information Office Jeanne Larsen says you can now have a campfire as long as it’s kept within half-a-metre by half-a-metre in height.

The use of things like tiki torches (and similar kinds of torches), outdoor stoves, gas stoves and other portable campfire equipment is also now permitted.

However, Larsen says there are still some restrictions. “That’s restrictions on fireworks, include fire crackers, sky lanterns, binary exploding targets, and burn barrels or burn cages of any size, so those particular items are still restricted.”

The current prohibition on Category 2 and Category 3 open fires also remains in place throughout the Coast Fire Centre’s jurisdiction, except for the Fog Zone on Vancouver Island.

Larsen says that although there has been some rain, there are still many dry areas so residents should remain vigilant.

She says you should also check with your local municipality if it doesn’t fall within the Coastal Fire Centre’s jurisdiction.

Local governments may have their own burning bylaws in place and campfires may still be prohibited within those areas. People should always check with local authorities before lighting any fire of any size.

A poster explaining the different categories of open burning is available online at www2.gov.bc.ca.