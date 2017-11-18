BC Ferries is offering free rides for emergency first responders.

They’re for those who plan on attending Constable John Davidson’s Celebration of Life. Davidson was killed in the line of duty in Abbotsford this past Monday.

The complimentary fares include vehicle and passenger travel. They’re valid for all routes on November 18th, 19th and 20th with the Celebration of Life set for the 19th.

Anyone looking to take advantage of this offer will be asked to identify themselves either by uniform or with an official ID.