The Strathcona Regional District has elected a new board Chair and Vice-Chair.

Michele Babchuk is the new Chair. The Campbell River City Councillor has previously served as Vice-Chair and as the Chair of the Strathcona Gardens Commission.

She replaces former Chair John MacDonald. Her responsibilities include managing the monthly meetings of the SRD and to act as Chief Executive Officer for the Regional District. The role of the Vice-Chair is to exercise the powers of the Chair during the absence, illness or other disability of the Chair.

Brad Unger has been appointed to that position. He’s been with the Board since 2014 and was the Chair of the Municipal Services Committee in 2017.

Unger has also served as Mayor of Gold River since 2014. He’s replacing former Vice-Chair Jim Abram.