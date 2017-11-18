Students can enter in to win a $500 tuition credit at tonight's info night (courtesy North Island College)

North Island College is hosting a special parent and student information night this evening, Wednesday November 15th.

The third annual event is geared towards grade 12 learners and their families, but all community members are welcomed.

Instructors will be on hand to answer any questions about their programs and life at the school’s campuses.

NIC staff and advisors will be available to help with applications and give out info on scholarships and funding opportunities.

Students can also enter to win a $500 North Island College tuition credit.

The open house goes at the Stan Hagen Theatre at the Comox Valley NIC campus in Courtenay from 6:30 to 8 PM.