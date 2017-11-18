Downtown Courtenay will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland on Sunday for the annual Comox Valley Christmas Parade.

The spectacle starts at 2 PM and runs on 5th Street from Harmston to Cliffe Avenue. After the parade, Santa will be on hand to visit kids at the Mudsharks Coffee Bar.

The Downtown Courtenay Business Improvement Association (BIA) is also collecting donations to the Comox Valley Food Bank.

Those can be dropped off at Mudsharks, or at the community Christmas tree on England Avenue and 5th Street.

More details can be found through the Downtown Courtenay website at downtowncourtenay.com.

The Moonlight and Magic Festival also takes place this weekend. That winter kick-off event goes on Friday, November 17th.