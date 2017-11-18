There are no promises and no announcements of signed M-O-U’s as a result of the forestry trade mission to China and Japan.

Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development Doug Donaldson says China is a tough market with rugged negotiators, but there are developments that indicate we are on the cusp of something.

When asked if he’s talked with the Chinese about concerns over the shipment of raw logs to the foreign country, Donaldson says that’s not the focus of his trip to China.

“What we’re focusing on is projects that actually require manufactured lumber products.”

President of the Coast Forest Products Association Rick Jeffrey says the opportunities are growing for Western Red Cedar as the Chinese become more well off and look to outdoor living and lifestyles.

“As China’s middle-class emerges, there’s much more interest in outdoor living-outdoor lifestyles and that creates a big opportunity for us for cedar furniture here,” Jeffrey says.