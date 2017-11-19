A boil water advisory is in effect for users of the Comox Valley Water System (courtesy Comox Valley Regional District)

The Comox Valley Regional District and Island Health have issued a boil water advisory for users of the Comox Valley water system.

This comes after intense rainfall over the weekend in the Comox Lake watershed. Turbidity levels have risen in both Comox Lake and the Puntledge River.

The RD asks users to boil drinking water for one minute at a rolling boil. Affected areas are the City of Courtenay, town of Comox and the Comox Valley, Arden, Marsden/Camco, Greaves Crescent, and England Road water local service areas.

The Village of Cumberland, Royston, Sandwick water system users or those connected to Black Creek-Oyster Bay water supply system are not affected.