Mount Washington is set to open for the Winter season on December 8th (courtesy Kyle Hansen)

Conditions are looking good up at Mount Washington Alpine Resort.

Spokesperson Sheila Rivers says they’ve received a lot of snow over the last week and an opening date of December 8th is looking promising. She says this year, they’ve got a new program for people that have never skied or snowboarded before.

“It’s called our ‘Learn to Turn Special’ and that’s for people 13-plus that can experience skiing and snowboarding through lessons that are about 70-percent off right now.”

Rivers says there’s lots to do to prepare for the scheduled opening.

“We have to get our operations team out, [and] make sure that base settles nice before we open,” she says.

“Of course, secondly, [we have] to make sure we can get all of our staff on time. With the upwards of 600 employees that we do have to make Mount Washington operate, logistics for that are a little tough and we have to make sure that we can make everyone available.”

Rivers says the early December opening is likely but even that plan depends a lot on the weather we get between now and then.

For more on the alpine resort, visit www.mountwashington.ca.