In response to the heavy rainfall in the Comox Valley, City of Courtenay Public Works crews are installing the Aqua Dam flood control barricade today at the North end of Lewis Park from the Old Island Highway to the outdoor stage.

The work will not affect vehicle traffic, but will restrict pedestrian access in the area as the installation is underway. BC Hydro and the City of Courtenay have been in frequent contact, but the utility says there is no major flood concern.

However, the City says they want to take all necessary precautions as the rain continues. Crews will monitor the situation to see if a second Aqua Dam is needed along Comox Road between the Old Island Highway and the Highway 19A bypass.

For more details, visit the City of Courtenay website at www.courtenay.ca.