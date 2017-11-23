Mount Washington's "Eagle Express" chairlift will be open on December 1st to the 3rd (courtesy Darcy Friesen)

Things are looking so good up at Mount Washington that they’ve decided to open early.

Spokesperson Sheila Rivers says they will open for what’s called a “preview weekend” December 1st to the 3rd.

“We’re running the Eagle Express chairlift in the alpine for skiing and snowboarding, as well as one of our magic carpets for the beginner area. You know, we’ve got well over a metre base right now so it’s a really great way to get those ski legs sharpened up a bit before we go into our full Winter operations.”

She adds that night skiing will start on December 14th.

Night skiing goes on in the Alpine area of the resort. Full Winter operations will begin on December 8th.

For more, visit www.mountwashington.ca.