The Comox Valley Santa's Workshop is currently accepting donations. The shop is located at 470 Puntledge Road.

Santa’s Workshop is up and running in the Comox Valley.

Spokesperson Donna Kennady says their goal is to bring joy to residents in need during the holiday season.

“Whether it’s that you’re of low-income or you’ve lost your job, or whatever the circumstances – we do not question that,” she says.

“People make an appointment, come in and do their shopping here.” She adds that shoppers need to provide a proof of address, because the workshop covers from Oyster River to the Cook Creek area.

Kennady says all donations are welcome (cash and toys) and can be dropped off at the workshop on Puntledge Road (470 Puntledge Road, Courtenay).

She says thanks to everyone who’s helped out so far this season. If you’d like to get involved, you can visit the workshop or give them a call at (250) 897-0098.