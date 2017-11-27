The Boil Water Notice put in place on November 19th has been lifted (courtesy Comox Valley Regional District)

The Comox Valley Regional District and Island Health have lifted the boil water advisory that was put in place on November 19th.

Following daily sampling and regular monitoring of the system, both organizations have declared that the water quality in the system is now safely within provincial drinking water guidelines.

The water that supplies the Comox Valley water system originates in Comox Lake and is taken from the Puntledge River and delivered to approximately 45,000 residents. Those areas affected by the boil water notice were the City of Courtenay, the Town of Comox, and the Comox Valley, Arden, Marsden/Camco, Greaves Crescent, and England Road water local service areas, according to the CVRD.

The CVRD recommends that Comox Valley water system users run all cold-water faucets and drinking fountains for one minute before drinking the water after a boil water advisory has been lifted.