A new report shows that the air quality in Courtenay is nowhere near as good as the rest of the province.

Measurements were collected from an air quality monitoring system near Courtenay Elementary between 2011 and the end of 2016.

Meteorologist Earle Plain says the mean annual and daily levels of fine particulate matter are higher in Courtenay than the BC average.

35.5% of fine particulate matter came from residential wood stoves, while 45.4% came from open burning.

Groups like Breathe Clean Air Comox Valley want actions to be taken.

The Comox Valley Regional District offers a wood-stove exchange program. Aside from that, open burning is either regulated or banned within municipal limits. The report also found that air quality is worse in the evenings and at night.