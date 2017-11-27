A before (top) and after (bottom) example of the repairs to be done on city sidewalks (courtesy City of Courtenay)

The City of Courtenay is embarking on a city-wide sidewalk repair project.

It will improve mobility, safety, walking comfort, and aesthetics on sidewalks around the city.

To prepare for the project, Courtenay commissioned a condition assessment for all sidewalks, which total 164 kilometres.

The assessment was completed by Safesidewalks Canada. The project catalogued any sidewalk defects and prioritized those most in need of repair, as well as noting any other future maintenance and inspection requirements.

This year, nearly 70 defects were prioritized for immediate repair, with most in West Courtenay. Priority was assigned to trip hazards with over 1 inch (2.5 cm) vertical displacement. Safesidewalks Canada has been contracted to complete the repairs. Work is planned to start in early December, weather permitting.

The project should be complete within a few days. Once the priority repairs are done, City of Courtenay staff will do further inspections and repairs on an ongoing basis.

This plan is part of the City of Courtenay’s overall Asset Management efforts, which provide cost-effective solutions to maintaining and renewing infrastructure.

There will be noise generated by the crew and equipment, and sidewalk access might be restricted while construction is underway. The City is advising residents to use caution around work zones and obey any posted traffic signs.

For further information, contact the City of Courtenay Public Works Services Department at (250) 338-1525.