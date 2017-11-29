A video showing bloody discharge from a fish packing plant north of Campbell River is making its way around the Internet.
Produced by Tavish Campbell, it’s called Blood Water: B.C.’s Dirty Salmon Farming Secret.
In the video, Campbell films an underwater pipe spewing a red liquid into Brown’s Bay.
He says he took some of the discharge to a lab, where it tested positive for Piscine Reovirus.
A statement on the Brown’s Bay Packing website says it dis-infects its effluent before it’s released into the water “like all plant processing farm-raised Atlantic salmon in B.C.”
The video can be found on Tavish Campbell’s Vimeo page at vimeo.com.