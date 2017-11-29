The Glacier Kings are currently 3-20-0-1 on the season. They face the Westshore Wolves tonight.

The Comox Valley Glacier Kings’ newest goalie is excited about his new playing opportunity.

Noah Geisbreicht was picked up by the Yetis a few weeks ago from the KIJHL’s Creston Valley Thunder Cats.

He says he’s already noticed a few differences between the VIJHL and his previous league.

“It’s a great experience with the guys on the bus. Travelling is something we’ve kind have done since day one. In the [KIJHL] it was more like 8 hour road trips and here [in the VIJHL] it’s more like 2 or 3, so it’s been a nice cut-down.”

He says the community has welcomed him with open arms, along with his new teammates. Geisbreicht will get the start tonight on the road against the Westshore Wolves.

