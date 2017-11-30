RCMP say 22-year-old Solaris Dey hasn't been seen since November 21st (courtesy RCMP)

The Comox Valley RCMP are asking the public’s help in locating a missing Hornby Island resident. 22-year-old Solaris Dey has not been seen since November 21st in the Union Bay area.

The investigation so far has police believing Dey may have left the Island and may be somewhere on the mainland.

Dey is described as a 5’6″ Caucasian male at 119 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

In a statement, police say they are very concerned for Dey’s health and well-being. Friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Anyone with any information on Dey’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).