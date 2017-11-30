RCMP responded to a break-and-enter at the I-Hos Gallery on November 28th (RCMP)

Police are investigating a break-in at the I-Hos Gallery on the 3300 block of Comox Road in Courtenay.

Constable Rob Gardner says they received word of the incident on November 28th. The investigation revealed that unknown culprits had cut a hole into the wall, giving them access to the building. Once inside, several items were taken.

Some of the items include clothing, wine glasses and 3 distinct metal Heron statues.

The Comox Valley RCMP Crime Reduction Unit is leading the investigation with the assistance of the Integrated Forensic Identification section. If you noticed anything suspicious in the area, or have any information, contact the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321 and cite file number 2017-17459. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).