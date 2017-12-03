Shayden Wigman was last seen on November 29th (courtesy RCMP)

UPDATE: The Comox Valley RCMP says they have have located 26-year-old Shayden Wigman safe and sound, as of 10:40 PM Saturday, December 2nd.

The Comox Valley RCMP is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing Courtenay resident.

26-year-old Shayden Wigman was last seen on November 29th. He’s described as a Caucasian male at 6’4″, 166 lbs., with blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with further details about his whereabouts is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).