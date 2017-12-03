Police are investigating a case of serious mischief on Highway 19.

Comox Valley RCMP Constable Rob Gardner says the incident happened at the Royston Overpass. “The report was that eggs were being thrown down to vehicles on the highway. One report of a vehicle being struck was made.”

He says several eggs and debris were found in the area. He notes criminal code charges could be laid if you’re caught in an act like this.

“The act of tossing things from an overpass to a highway below is very concerning and dangerous,” he says.

No injuries or major damage was reported. Anyone with further details is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP or CrimeStoppers.

RCMP is also looking for 2 stolen motorbikes. Constable Gardner says they were stolen from a locked shed on the 2700 block of Derwent Avenue in Cumberland.

He says one of the bikes is described as a red and white 2006 Honda CRF 100F with 2 Apple decals on the rear fender, a FOX racing decal on the front steering casing and a Berkley sticker on the side fender.

The second bike is described as a red and white 2006 Honda CRF 50F. It has a West Marine and pumpkin decals on the rear fender, and a black number-4 on the side fender.