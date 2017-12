Two Comox Valley schools are receiving a funding shot to improve literacy.

Lake Trail Middle School and the Cumberland Community School are both receiving $10,000 from the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation‘s literacy fund. Each school will get the $10,000 in the form of e-cards.

Those can be used to buy staff at Chapters, Coles and Indigo book stores.

The 50 schools that receive this grant will also get a 30% discount towards the books purchased.