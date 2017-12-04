Families in the Comox Valley will soon be able to access 38 brand-new licensed child-care spaces, thanks to an almost $1-million investment through the Province’s Child Care Major Capital Funding Program.

Courtenay-Comox MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard said in a statement that, “parents have been telling me it’s becoming increasingly difficult to access affordable, quality child care when they need it.”

She added that the new spaces will make a huge difference to local families. The investment is for the Wee Care Centre at Valley View Elementary, and will create the 38 new child-care spaces in Courtenay.

The funding will allow child-care providers to build a new care facility (including the cost of buying land or a building), to renovate an existing building and buy eligible equipment (including playground equipment) and furnishings.

The provincial government is now working with child-care providers to sign project agreements that include the specific requirements that providers have identified for each site, like the need to lease or buy property, obtain local zoning permits and hire contractors to renovate the sites.

