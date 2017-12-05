COURTENAY, B.C.- Comox Valley RCMP are looking for witnesses to an armed robbery.

In a released statement, Constable Rob Gardner noted that the incident happened at approximately 6:30 PM on Monday, December 4th at the Liquor Express on the 3000 block of Comox Road in Courtenay.

A male described as standing approx. 5’8″ tall and heavy set entered the building with a weapon. He then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

The investigation is being led by the Comox Valley RCMP Major Crime section, with the assistance of the Integrated Forensic Identification Section and Police Dog services.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the robbery is being asked to contact the RCMP at (250) 338-1321 and cite file number 2017-17788.

“Sometimes people see things that seem insignificant, but it turns out to be something that can really assist the investigation,” said RCMP Plain Clothes Commander Staff Sergeant Kevin Mazur.