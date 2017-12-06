Seniors stand with the AEDs in an image provided by the fire department.

COMOX, B.C- A new partnership between the Comox Fire Department and a senior’s soccer group will see expanded access to life-saving equipment in the Comox Valley.

The Comox Old Timers Soccer Club has partnered with the department in order to pay for an automatic external defibrillator (AED), which will be carried by the team to their practices and games.

The total cost of the equipment, which will be accessible to the public, is approximately $2,000. The fire department is paying half the cost, with the club kicking in the other $1,000. Training on the equipment is being provided by the fire department.

In a news release, fire chief Gord Schreiner indicated he was pleased with the move.

“It is great to see groups like this assisting us in our efforts to make public access AEDs available everywhere,” said Schreiner, in the release.

“I am so proud of our firefighters for their support of this important project. Our goal is to have public access AEDs everywhere.”

AEDs are carried by all emergency vehicles in the Comox Fire Department, with another mounted in the fire station.