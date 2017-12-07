POWELL RIVER, B.C.- A Powell River resident is a little richer, after purchasing a winning 6/49 lottery ticket.

According to the British Columbia Lottery Corporation website, one of the four winning tickets in the December 6th draw was bought in Powell River.

The jackpot for that night’s draw was $7 million. All winning tickets, with six matching numbers each, will receive $1.75 million.

The winning number were 6, 9, 16, 19, 21 and 28. The bonus number for the draw was 35.

Two winning tickets were purchased in the Atlantic Provinces through the Atlantic Lottery Corporation, while the other winner was bought in Quebec.

This is the second major prize ticket purchased in Powell River in the past week. For the November 29th draw, a ticket worth $73,715.50 for matching five out of six plus the bonus number was sold in Powell River.

