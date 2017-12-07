COURTENAY, B.C- Winter operations at Mount Washington will be starting up this weekend.

A news release issued by Mount Washington Alpine Resort has indicated the mountain will be opening up for full operations on Friday, December 8. According to the release, the alpine snow base is sitting at over two metres, meaning all front side lifts will be in operation.

One area highlighted in the release was the “Discovery Days” free beginner program, which will be taking in first time-skiers and snowboarders ranging from 13 years old and up. The program, which runs from December 8th to December 20th, is the product of a partnership between the resort and Rossignol, a French skiing company.

Users of the program will get a free two-hour lesson, along with free equipment rental and a free lift ticket to the “Easy-Acres” slope. Those who finish the first lesson will have additional discounts as they work through the program.

“”In my 40 years in the ski industry, I haven’t seen a program like this at any other resort,” said Peter Gibson, the general manager of the resort.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the Discovery Days initiative.”

In addition to the ski slopes, the Tube Park will be open, as well as the cross-country and snowshoe trails.

According to the release, the lifts will start operation at 9 a.m. Those looking for further information on registries and mountain conditions can head to mountwashington.ca.