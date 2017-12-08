COURTENAY, B.C- The unemployment rate in the Comox Valley has risen to top the provincial rate, according to data from the federal government.

The stats, which were examined and compiled by Invest Comox Valley, broke down the employment levels and job categories of valley residents after drawing on federal information. The data showed the local area with an unemployment rate of 7.8 per cent, set against the provincial rate of 6.7 per cent and the national level of 7.7 per cent.

As for the dominant areas of local employment, the healthcare and social assistance sector was on top with 14.1 per cent of the labour force. Retail trade followed with 13.6 per cent, and construction was 8 per cent.

From 2011 to 2016, the largest change was a 1.1 per cent rise in construction employment, with a drop of 1.6 per cent in public administration.

The data was drawn from the latest federal census numbers.