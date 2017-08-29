The schematic design for the new CVRD Civic Centre (courtesy CVRD)

Results are in from the Alternate Approval Process on the new CVRD Civic Centre. Only 828 elector response forms were handed in.

Acting CAO Ann MacDonald says this means the board can now move forward with adopting the loan authorization bylaw (Bylaw No. 457) to construct the new facility.

In order to do so, less than 10% of the electors in the Comox Valley Regional District had to submit an elector response form.

The total number of electors in the AAP was determined to be 50,545. The CVRD board will now consider its next steps at its August 29th meeting.

MacDonald says, “this is a very positive step for the community. We look forward to the next steps towards the creation of a regional civic centre to serve residents of the Comox Valley.”

For more details on the CVRD Civic Centre project, visit comoxvalleyrd.ca.