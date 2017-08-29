Pride Week is being celebrated in the Comox Valley (comoxvalleypride.ca)

The Comox Valley is celebrating Pride Week.

A number of events are taking place to embrace diversity.

Comox Valley Pride spokesperson Rosalind Humphreys says the week is about community, and togetherness.

“It really represents diversity. It really represents that everybody is different and we’re here to celebrate differences, no matter if they’re gender, no matter if it’s sexuality. We think that it’s good for the community to celebrate diversity, and the colours represent that.”

Humphreys says, “it’s a recognition of rights, one, but I think it’s also a recognition that we need to maintain consciousness of the importance of celebrating diversity and celebrating pride.”

Students at North Island College will be raising the Pride flag Thursday at 12:00 PM in front of Discovery Hall. A full list of Pride events can be found at comoxvalleypride.ca.