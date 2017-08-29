Vehicle owners have felt the wear and tear on their cars since the wildfire season began earlier this summer.

ICBC spokesperson Lindsay Olsen says they’ve seen a high number of claims over the past couple of months.

“Most vehicle damage claims are due to extreme heat and smoke damage, some even rendered as total losses. These claims have cost ICBC approximately $500,000 to date.”

Because this has been the worst wildfire season on record in BC, the insurance corporation has made some special policy changes for customers on evacuation alerts.

One includes allowing customers to purchase ICBC’s comprehensive coverage after a policy expires.