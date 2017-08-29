An island Member of Parliament is cycling across his riding to get in touch with residents.

Courtenay-Alberni’s Gord Johns says during his Ride the Riding bike tour, he’ll be speaking about Bill C-312, an act to establish a National Cycling Strategy.

“Bring people together. So we’ve had people riding from all of those communities and the communities we are heading into are joining people across our riding to build a healthier country, to make us stronger. We’re really excited to be part of leading this exercise that’s bringing people together so that we can get it right and we can bring a strong message to Ottawa this fall,” he says.

The bike tour started off in Hot Springs Cove and will wrap up in Courtenay this weekend. Johns notes it’s also been a great way to hear concerns from residents.

“Well of course coastal community priorities have been in focus – protection of the environment, trading of marine economy, protection of our salmon and salmon restoration and rehabilitation, reconciliation…and of course creating more equality and fairness in our communities.” Johns adds he’s also heard about issues regarding affordable housing for constituents.

The MP will make his final stop of the tour at The Broken Spoke Bicycle Shop (420 Fitzgerald Ave) in Courtenay on Saturday. A full schedule of Jonhs’ tour can be found at www.tinyurl.com/ridetheriding.