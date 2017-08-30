A local Comox Valley woman has set up an event to help raise awareness on the dangers of drugs and addiction.

Thursday, August 31st is International Overdose Awareness Day.

Jennifer Hedican says every small step helps get the discussion on the overdose crisis started.

“The number keeps growing for the amount of overdoses. This is just a start and it’s to keep that conversation going [that] addicts are people in every walk of life [and] many of them hold jobs and people wouldn’t know that they’re addicts. Overdoses don’t discriminate and this is just to raise awareness.”

Hedican’s niece Briana Noot says the event is a way to remember lives lost and raise awareness about overdose and addiction.

“There was nothing to go to on August 31st [in the Comox Valley] even though it is an International Awareness Day. We have a big community here in the Comox Valley and we need to start talking about it.”

The event takes place at Simms Park Thursday night at 6 PM. For more on International Overdose Awareness Day visit www.overdoseday.com.