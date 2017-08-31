The Canadian Blood Services is asking for the public’s help to fill up 25,000 appointments by the end of the Labour Day weekend.

Spokesperson Marcelo Dominguez says residents on the Coast should donate as it helps out not only their own community but others across Canada as well.

“Currently our National Blood Inventory is meeting patients’ needs, but it’s declining because of missed or unfilled appointments,” he says.

Dominguez says nearly half of the Canadian population is eligible to donate but less than 5% actually do.

“Where you donate blood doesn’t necessarily relate to directly to your local hospital. When you donate blood, it’s brought in to a production centre, then it’s tested before it gets redistributed.”

More details on donating can be found at blood.ca.