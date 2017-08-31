Those driving onto a ferry this long weekend have a few things to remember.

BC Ferries spokesperson Deb Marshall says long weekends can be busy, especially with this one being the last of the summer.

“Reservations are always a good idea as some of the peak sailing times, reservations have been subscribed. It’s always a good idea to check. Otherwise, I would suggest you consult our current conditions on our website before you head out to the terminal.”

Marshall advises foot passengers to arrive at the terminal earlier than usual.

She adds that their two summer promotions are still underway, and to check out the BC Ferries website for more details at bcferries.com.