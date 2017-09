Comox Valley RCMP are looking into a robbery in Union Bay.

Constable Rob Gardner says an unknown male, described as being about 6 feet tall, entered the Union Bay Credit Union at approximately 1 PM last Wednesday, August 30th.

The male had his face disguised and was carrying a weapon. He demanded cash and then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.

If you have further information, contact CrimeStoppers or the Comox Valley RCMP.