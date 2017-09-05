In light of Island Health’s announcement that parking will be free at the new Campbell River and Comox Valley hospitals, North Island College is set to review its own parking policies.

In a statement released Tuesday morning, reps from the school said that senior administration will complete a review by September 25th.

The review will then be presented with recommendations to NIC’s Board of Governors at the September 28th Board meeting.

Factors that will be considered in the parking policy review include:

the long-term best interests of the college, students, employees and the community.

impacts on students, college employees and community members.

NIC’s Pay Parking Principles.

College revenue and related expenditures; in 2017/18 and future budgets.

The College’s environmental sustainability goals.

Ministry of Advanced Education facilities and financial related policies.

As for now, pay parking remains in effect at the Courtenay campus. For further details on parking at NIC, visit www.nic.bc.ca/parking.