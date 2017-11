Courtenay Fire responded to a single vehicle accident along the Old Island Highway (courtesy CTV Vancouver Island)

A driver was sent to hospital with serious injuries on Friday after a vehicle accident North of Courtenay.

Officials says the incident occurred on the Old Island Highway near the Courtenay Country Market.

At around 1:20 am, the car struck a power pole and knocked down its lines. The lines also came off a nearby home.

Fire crews had to make sure a fire did not spark inside the home.

The driver of the vehicle was extricated and taken to hospital with serious injuries.