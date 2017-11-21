53-year-old Joseph Ouimette has been located and arrested by the RCMP (Comox Valley RCMP)

UPDATE as of 2:15 PM: The Comox Valley RCMP have arrested 53-year-old Joseph Ouimette. Police would like to thank the public for their assistance with this matter.

The Comox Valley RCMP obtained warrants for the arrest of 53-year-old Joseph Ouimette, who is wanted on 2 counts for breach of probation.

Constable Rob Gardner says Ouimette is facing charges after targeting residents, particularly seniors, by going door to door and offering services like gutter cleanings, yard work and other “handy man” services.

The RCMP remind the public to be wary of people that come to your door. Gardner advises residents to ask those people for proper credentials and to research the company before committing to any work.

Police are asking anyone with information on Ouimette’s whereabouts to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-222-8477 or the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321.