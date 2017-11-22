18-year-old Jenna Usipuik was last seen November 16th 2017 (courtesy Comox Valley RCMP)

UPDATE as of 8:00 AM ~ The Comox Valley RCMP say they have located 18-year-old Jenna Usipuik. Police thank the public for their assistance in locating the Courtenay teen.

The Comox Valley RCMP are asking the public’s help in locating a missing Courtenay teen. 18-year-old Jenna Usipuik was last seen on Thursday, November 16th 2017.

She’s described as a Caucasian female standing 5 foot 6, weighing approx. 141 lbs, with blond hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with further details is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or the Comox Valley RCMP.