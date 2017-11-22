Safety Bear will take part in two community activities with the RCMP on November 25th (image courtesy Comox Valley RCMP)

The Comox Valley RCMP are calling out a very special member of the force.

Safety Bear will take part in two special events this Saturday, November 25th. Constable Rob Gardner says the appearances will focus on eating and foraging.

The shift will start at 8:00 AM when the eating begins. Gardner says that Safety Bear will attend the Courtenay Legion for the annual Comox Valley CrimeStoppers Breakfast with Santa. He’ll be handing out stickers, activity books and other fun items.

RCMP members in Red Surge will also be on-site, working alongside Safety Bear. Kids will have the chance to put their names in for draws and see Santa Claus. The event runs until 11:00 AM. Afterwards, it’s on to the Real Canadian SuperStore on Ryan Road.

From 1 until 5:00 PM, Safety Bear will be foraging for food to stuff into a police cruiser for the Cram the Cruiser event. Cash donations will also be accepted on behalf of SuperStore for the Comox Valley Food Bank. There will also be a hot dog BBQ, raffle and tours of a police cruiser.

“Every member of the RCMP brings a unique skill set when they join,” says Gardner.

“To have Safety Bear within our ranks and out assisting our community is awesome.”