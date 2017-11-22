Jock A. Finlayson is the latest inductee into the Comox Valley Walk of Achievement

A Comox native is being honoured this weekend.

Jock A. Finlayson is being inducted into the Comox Valley Walk of Achievement.

The Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer of the Business Council of British Columbia was born at St. Joseph’s Hospital and grew up in the region, attending Courtenay Elementary, Lake Trail Junior High and G.P. Vanier.

As a young man, he worked at the Elk Falls Pulp Mill in Campbell River. Over the years, he’s written two books and has done important work in the world of economics.

The Walk of Achievement ceremony goes at the Sid Williams Theatre on Saturday, November 25th at 12 PM and is open to the public.

Nominations are open for a 2018 inductee. Each year, the Walk’s committee honours a worthy Comox Valley citizen with a ceremony and sidewalk plaque in downtown Courtenay. For more details, visit www.walkofachievement.com.